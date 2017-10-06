Win Halsey Tickets and Meet & Greet Passes

100.7 Star welcomes Halsey to PPG Paints Arena with special guests PartyNextDoor and Charlie XCX on Tuesday, October 10th.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen to 100.7 Star on Monday, October 9th and Tuesday October, 10th to win tickets to the concert. Plus, everyone who wins is also qualified for the grand prize of a pair of Meet & Greets and a Cambria Suites Hotel Stay the night of the show and plus breakfast in the morning!

Listen to win at these times:

6:30-6:45am

9:15-9:30am

10:30-10:45pm

11:45-Noon

2:00-2:15pm