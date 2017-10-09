Win a Dynasty Prize Pack

Coming this month to The CW – from the network and producers who gave us Gossip Girl – is a reboot of the famous prime-time soap opera DYNASTY!
To celebrate, listen to Kelly October 10th & 11th and October 17th & 18th to play “Purse, Pump or Pop” to win a Kate Spade wallet.
Then on Thursday, Octbober 19th one grand prize winner will be selected to win a diamond pave teardrop pendant with chain from XIV Karats in Beverly Hills!
Now set in Atlanta, The CW’s new drama series DYNASTY – is vicious, ambitious and delicious! DYNASTY exposes the decadent and deceitful lives led by the powerful Carrington family as they defend their empire from their up-and-coming rivals, the Colbys.
Watch DYNASTY on Pittsburgh’s CW at 9PM Wednesday nights.