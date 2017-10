100.7 Star welcomes P!nk to PPG Paints Arena on April 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 13th at 10am.

Listen to 100.7 Star, October 11-13, for your chance to win tickets to the concert.

Answer a trivia question about P!nk and you’ll win a digital download of her new album, “Beautiful Trauma.” Plus, you’ll be qualified to win tickets to the P!nk concert.

Bubba Show will call the grand prize ticket winner at 8:05am Monday morning!