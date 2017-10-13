Tix or Treat: Win Tickets

Filed Under: Halloween

100.7 Star wants to make sure you have a an awesome Halloween with free tickets!

Now through Halloween, listen weekdays for your chance to win tickets to an upcoming concert, haunted attraction, or show.

Listen at these times, October 16-20:

9:15 to 9:30am
10:30 to 10:45am
11:45am to 12:00pm
3:30 to 3:45pm
5:00 to 5:15pm

You could win tickets to one of these events:

Bebe Rexha & Marc E Bassy
Mr. Smalls Theater
November 10, 2017

Macklemore
Stage AE
November 7, 2017

Third Eye Blind
Stage AE
October 18, 2017

Frozen
PPG Paints Arena
Vouchers good for November 2-5

Face the Music – Battle of the Bands
Jergels
November 2, 2017

Why Don’t We
Stage AE
April 19, 2018

Sheppard
Rex Theater
November 25, 2017

Walk The Moon
Stage AE
January 23, 2018

Hundred Acres Manor
Oct 18-31

Eerie Acres Farm
Haunted House in Butler
(Oct 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29)

