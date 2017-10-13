Tix or Treat: Win Tickets

100.7 Star wants to make sure you have a an awesome Halloween with free tickets!

Now through Halloween, listen weekdays for your chance to win tickets to an upcoming concert, haunted attraction, or show.

Listen at these times, October 16-20:

9:15 to 9:30am

10:30 to 10:45am

11:45am to 12:00pm

3:30 to 3:45pm

5:00 to 5:15pm

You could win tickets to one of these events:

Bebe Rexha & Marc E Bassy

Mr. Smalls Theater

November 10, 2017

Macklemore

Stage AE

November 7, 2017

Third Eye Blind

Stage AE

October 18, 2017

Frozen

PPG Paints Arena

Vouchers good for November 2-5

Face the Music – Battle of the Bands

Jergels

November 2, 2017

Why Don’t We

Stage AE

April 19, 2018

Sheppard

Rex Theater

November 25, 2017

Walk The Moon

Stage AE

January 23, 2018

Hundred Acres Manor

Oct 18-31

Eerie Acres Farm

Haunted House in Butler

(Oct 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29)