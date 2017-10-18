Frank Ocean Prevails in Father’s $14.5M Libel Lawsuit

By Scott T. Sterling

Frank Ocean has won the $14.5 million libel lawsuit filed against him by his father, Calvin Cooksey.

According to Law 360, California U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson ruled in the R&B star’s favor on his father’s charged that Ocean had defamed him in a 2016 Tumblr post. In the post, Ocean claimed that as a child his dad used a gay slur against a transgender waitress in his presence. The judge’s full written decision is expected this week.

“It was a super sad case,” Ocean’s lawyer, Keith Bremer, told Pitchfork. “I am sorry that my client had to go through this and am glad that we could bring closure.”