Are Beyoncé and Cardi B Working on a Song Together?

By Scott T. Sterling

The collaboration that the internet has been dreaming about might just be coming true.

A post slipped into the Instagram story of Cardi B.’s engineer, Michael Ashby, suggests that the chart-topping “Bodak Yellow” rapper and Beyoncé could be working on a new song together.

In the image, Ashby has a new production file open on his computer, with the title “Cardi B. ft. Beyoncé” circled at the top. “Wow this feature is big” is written across the photo.

If the Cardi B./Beyoncé collaboration does become a reality, prepare for the internet to finally break. You’ve been warned.

Check out the capture of Ashby’s post below, courtesy of Genius.