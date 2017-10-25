Bubba Show and UPMC Center For Nursing Excellence Spotlight Great Nurses

Bubba Show is teaming up with the UPMC Center For Nursing Excellence to spotlight our great nurses!

Nurses We’ve Saluted

Ian Cummins

Ian Cummins, RN, is a Registered Nurse Clinician in the Evaluation and Referral Center at UPMC Mercy Hospital. He has been recognized by the United States House of Representatives for his dedication to raising awareness of mental illness and suicide.