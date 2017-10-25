On Bubba Show: Police Chief Announces Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Bike Found

Bubba Show broke the latest news in the story that’s been captivating Steelers fans since yesterday.

Mt Oliver Police Chief Matt Juzwick made the announcement on Bubba Show this morning that the police department had the bike.

According to Juzwick, the police were called to bar in Mt Oliver by a guy who said he purchased the bike off the street for $200. He said the bike does not look like it has a scratch on it.

Melanie Taylor is hopeful some good will come of this saying, “Maybe Ju Ju will become a part of our Bubba Show Family now.”

Bubba said, “We legitimately break about 1 story a year. I am glad it was this one!”