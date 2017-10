Maroon 5 are hitting the road for their “Red Pill Blues Tour” and they’re coming to Pittsburgh in the fall of 2018.

The group announced their tour today (Oct. 26) and they’ll play PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, September 29, 2018 along with special guest Julia Michaels. Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, November 4th at noon.

Click here to see the full tour schedule.