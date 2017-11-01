Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017

Some of the best Halloween costumes were spotted on celebs!
First of all the Timberlake family just wow!
Justin, Jessica, and Silas were Toy Story and it was perfect…
Pittsburgh’s Mac Miller, and his girlfriend Ariana Grande brought an epic Zoolander couple back to life, Mugatu and Katinka!
DAAANG Demi!!
That’s a indecency violation Mrs. Officer! 😉
Adam Levine raided Behati’s closet for their pretty costume…
Poor Kristen Bell, the voice of “Anna”, was forced to dress as Frozen’s Elsa by her daughter!
Of course someone had to do Pennywise!
King Lebron James…
Not sure what Adele was but I liked it…
The King and Queen of Halloween….
Jay-Z & Beyonce went as Biggie and Lil’ Kim!
As always Ellen crushes it!
Pregnant “Karla Kardashian” was epic.
