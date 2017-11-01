Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017

By Elista
Filed Under: celebrity, Celebrity Halloween Costumes, Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017, costume, Elista, Halloween
Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Some of the best Halloween costumes were spotted on celebs!

First of all the Timberlake family just wow!

Justin, Jessica, and Silas were Toy Story and it was perfect…

Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Pittsburgh’s Mac Miller, and his girlfriend Ariana Grande brought an epic Zoolander couple back to life, Mugatu and Katinka!

You’re Welcome

A post shared by The Magnificent Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on

relax Derek

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

DAAANG Demi!!

Protect and serve 👮🏻‍♀️😜 Happy Halloween 🎃

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Watchu gon do when they come for you?

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

That’s a indecency violation Mrs. Officer! 😉

👮🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Adam Levine raided Behati’s closet for their pretty costume…

Victory. 💥

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

Poor Kristen Bell, the voice of “Anna”, was forced to dress as Frozen’s Elsa by her daughter!

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Of course someone had to do Pennywise!

King Lebron James…

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

Not sure what Adele was but I liked it…

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

The King and Queen of Halloween….
Jay-Z & Beyonce went as Biggie and Lil’ Kim!

As always Ellen crushes it!

Pregnant “Karla Kardashian” was epic.

My sisters and me and my baby daddy. @kendalljenner @kourtneykardash @jaypharoah

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Show us your costumes! Tag us on Instagram! @Starpittsburgh

More from Elista
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live