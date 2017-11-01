Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2017

Some of the best Halloween costumes were spotted on celebs!

First of all the Timberlake family just wow!

Justin, Jessica, and Silas were Toy Story and it was perfect…

If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! —Woody, Jesse, and Buzz #HappyHalloween @jessicabiel A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Pittsburgh’s Mac Miller, and his girlfriend Ariana Grande brought an epic Zoolander couple back to life, Mugatu and Katinka!

You’re Welcome A post shared by The Magnificent Mac Miller (@larryfisherman) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:54pm PDT

relax Derek A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT

I do not like snoopy reporter with lack of fashion sense…… not one little bit A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Oct 31, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

DAAANG Demi!!

Protect and serve 👮🏻‍♀️😜 Happy Halloween 🎃 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Watchu gon do when they come for you? A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:17pm PDT

That’s a indecency violation Mrs. Officer! 😉

👮🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

Adam Levine raided Behati’s closet for their pretty costume…

Victory. 💥 A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

Poor Kristen Bell, the voice of “Anna”, was forced to dress as Frozen’s Elsa by her daughter!

When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween…you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Of course someone had to do Pennywise!

King Lebron James…

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Not sure what Adele was but I liked it…

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

The King and Queen of Halloween….

Jay-Z & Beyonce went as Biggie and Lil’ Kim!

Beyoncé and Jay-Z as Lil' Kim and The Notorious B.I.G. for #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/ZyCqzcQiaI — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) October 30, 2017

As always Ellen crushes it!

Pregnant “Karla Kardashian” was epic.

My sisters and me and my baby daddy. @kendalljenner @kourtneykardash @jaypharoah A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

