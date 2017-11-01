Win Maroon 5 Tickets

100.7 Star welcomes Maroon 5 to PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, September 29, 2018 along with special guest Julia Michaels. Tickets for the concert go on sale Saturday, November 4th at noon.

Listen for your chance to win a digital download of their new album, “Red Pill Blues” and be qualified for the grand prize – a pair of tickets to their concert!

Listen Wednesday, November 1st through Friday, November 3rd at these time to qualify:

7:30-7:45am

9:15-9:30am

10:30-10:45pm

11:45-Noon

3:30-3:45pm

5:00-5:15pm

Bubba Show will announce the ticket winner Monday, November 6th.