100.7 Star Lady Gaga Pre-Show Party

Join 100.7 Star at Cambria Suites before the Lady Gaga concert for our pre-show party on Monday, November 20th. The party starts at 3PM.

Nonprofit organization, Beverly’s Birthdays will be on site (teamed up with the Born This Way Foundation – Lady Gaga’s foundation) collecting presents for toddlers, teens, young adults who can’t afford them. Please stop by and bring a toy or gift of any kind! (ages 0-21)

Kelly will broadcast from 5p-7p, plus TJ the DJ will keep the party going.

Bella Capelli Academy will be there to do your hair and Deka Lash is offering Eyelash Extensions on site!

Enjoy food, drink specials, and games. Plus, register to win Janet Jackson tickets (PPG Paints Arena Nov. 29).

AND LADY GAGA’S MOM WILL MAKE AN APPEARANCE TOO!