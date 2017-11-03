Bubba Show’s Naughty Or Nice Ugly Sweater Party

We’re getting into the holiday spirit and we’re ready to party with you! Don’t miss Bubba Show’s Naughty Or Nice Ugly Sweater Party at Rivers Casino from 8pm to 11pm (or when Santa falls asleep!) on Friday, December 1st. Wear your favorite Ugly Sweater!

TICKETS

Tickets are available now, but you have to decide if you’re naughty or nice before you purchase your $10 tickets. Bubba is team Naughty and Melanie is team Nice.

Naughty Tickets
Naughty ticket proceeds benefit Bubba’s charity of choice, Clear Thoughts Foundation.

Click here to buy your Naughty tickets.

Nice Tickets
Nice ticket proceeds benefit Melanie’s charity of choice, The American Heart Association.

Click here to buy your Nice tickets.

NAUGHTY & NICE FUN

Prizes will be awarded to the best dressed in both the Naughty & Nice categories!

It’s a Friday so “Anything Goes!”

Here’s what’s on Bubba’s Naughty List for the party:

  • Holiday Booze Punch
  • Dating Dealbreaker Dating Game
  • Bubba’s Bar Games
  • Naughty Santa

Here’s what’s on Melanie’s Nice List for the party:

  • Christmas Cookies
  • Silent Auction – Proceeds benefit St. Vincent DePaul
  • Holiday Punch
  • TJ the DJ
  • Melanie’s Mom
  • Game of Escalation
  • Psychic Mike
  • Live Music – Zig Daniels from The Delaney’s
  • Pizza Samples from some of our Best Pizza’s In Pittsburgh

Plus, we’ll be collecting gently used clothing and items for St. Vincent DePaul on site.
svdp pitt Bubba Show’s Naughty Or Nice Ugly Sweater Party

Listen Live