Matthew McConaughey Spent His Birthday Delivering 4,500 Free Turkeys

Happy Birthday Matthew McConaughey!

McConaughey turned 48 on Saturday (11/4) and instead of making the day all about him, he also made it about the residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

According to E! Online, the Oscar-winning actor delivered free frozen turkeys to residents as part of a Wild Turkey initiative, #WildTurkeyGivesBack, who McConaughey is a spokesperson for.

It was a total surprise to the residents! Imagine opening your front door and there stood Matthew McConaughey with a Butterball donated turkey. SWOON.

The goal was to deliver 4,500 free turkeys. I must say, that’s A LOT of turkey. But where’s the bourbon?? McConaughey joked with a group of women who asked the same question and said, “There’s a Wild Turkey hidden inside the turkey.” Wishful thinking.

McConaughey even surprised the 250 volunteers who lead the initiative at the town’s Wild Turkey Distillery, according to E! Online. As if this guy couldn’t get any more lovable than he already is.

Happy Birthday, Matthew!! 😍 #fangirl #wildturkeygivesback #wildturkey #mcconaughey A post shared by Chasity Beasley (@chasity_beasley) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

Surprising the good people of Lawrenceburg, KY with Thanksgiving turkey deliveries from this guy. #WildTurkeyGivesBack A post shared by Jared Ricardo (@jaredricardo) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Happy birthday again to the handsome Matthew McConaughey, and a Happy (Early) Thanksgiving to the residents of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky!