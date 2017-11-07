Turkey Thon on Bubba Show 2017

100.7 Star, Bubba Show and Shults Ford’s Richard Bazzy want to help make your Thanksgiving a happy one. Monday November 20th will be the Turkey Thon on Bubba Show!

Richard Bazzy and Bubba Show will give out Turkeys to anyone who calls that needs a turkey! No questions asked.

That morning, you can call (special phone number to be announced) and request a turkey. When you call, you’ll need to give your name and say at which Shults Ford location you’ll be picking up the turkey – Harmarville or Wexford.

The following day, you can go to the location and pick up the turkey!