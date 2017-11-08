Kennywood Offers Early ‘Black Friday’ Deals

If you’re a fan of Black Friday deals, Kennywood is not making you wait until after you’re stuffed with turkey and pie.

The park is offering up four different season pass packages – each with different payment options so you can pay over time if you want. The season pass options include the ‘Ride & Slide’ which gets you access to both Kennywood and their sister park, Sandcastle, as well as discount admission to Kennywood’s Phantom Fright Nights and complimentary admission for select dates of their Holiday Lights events. The Bronze pass option is for Kennywood only and the ‘120th Anniversary’ plan includes a dining plan.

In addition the season packages, they’re also offering single day ‘Funday’ deals.

