‘WICKED’ Priority Ticket Offer 100.7 Star Listeners from PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh

‘WICKED’ is flying back to Pittsburgh, January 24th to February 11th at the Benedum Center!

PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh has a special offer for 100.7 Star listeners: Use promo code STARFAN to order tickets before they go on sale to the public on Monday, November 13!

To Buy Tickets:

* Online at TrustArts.org

* Call 412-456-4800

* Box Office at Theater Square

* Groups 15+ Tickets 412-471-6930

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think.”

Presented by:

