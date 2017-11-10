Play ‘Golden Ticket to Gaga’ to Win Lady Gaga Tickets

Filed Under: Lady Gaga

100.7 Star welcomes Lady Gaga to Pittsburgh on November 20th at PPG Paints Arena.

Listen all week (Nov. 13-17) for your chance to win a $25 dollar Deka Lash gift card and, if the golden sounder goes off, you’ll also win tickets to the SOLD OUT concert!

Listen at these times to play:

8:00-8:15am
10:30-10:45pm
11:45-Noon
3:30-3:45pm
5:00-5:15pm

Join 100.7 Star at Cambria Suites before the Lady Gaga concert for our pre-show party on Monday, November 20th. The party starts at 3PM. Click here for complete details.

