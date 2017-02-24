Home Throne Giveaway: Win ‘Graeme of Thrones’ Tickets



photo credit: Michael Condron For Graeme Of Thrones and RIP

A throne is sacred. No one is the same. Show us what you consider to be your “Home Throne” for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see “Graeme of Thrones” on Tuesday, March 28 at the Byham Theater.

About Graeme of Thrones

Show includes ADULT CONTENT (mature themes and language.)

In this critically-acclaimed theatrical journey through the Seven Kingdoms, avid ‘Thrones’ fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favorite fantasy saga on stage. He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skills required, but he’s sure George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters. But when news reaches him that an influential theatrical producer is in the building, Graeme decides that this could be his big break – as long as nothing goes wrong…

Having started life in London’s West End, the show has since been seen around the world with productions in Australia, Canada and the USA. In 2017 the production takes on a world tour giving Westeros fans everywhere the chance to see why Time Out described it as ‘a must for any Game Of Thrones fan’, what caused a woman in Norwich to vomit into her purse, and why it was banned from performing in Malaysia.

Created by a team of some of the UK’s top comedy writers, Graeme Of Thrones is an original and un-authorized parody on the international phenomenon that is Game Of Thrones. A treat for fans and an introduction for the unenlightened. See it before the inevitable lawsuit.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets. A Cohen & Grigsby Trust Presents event.