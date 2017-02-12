  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Jidenna attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Rihanna attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Producer Jordan 'B00ts' Asher (L) and actor Rose McGowan attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Celine Dion attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Recording artists Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, and Cole Whittle of music group DNCE attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Comedian Margaret Cho attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Andra Day attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Solange Knowles attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actor Taraji P. Henson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actors Trace Lysette (L) and Laverne Cox attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Chance the Rapper attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actor Trace Lysette attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Gary Clark Jr. attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Philip Sweet of Little Big Town attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Actor/singer Katharine McPhee attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Barry Gibb and Linda Gray attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Musicians Matthan Minster, Nick Bockrath, Daniel Tichenor, Matt Shultz, Brad Shultz, and Jared Champion of Cage the Elephant attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-ARRIVALS-MUSICSinger Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-ARRIVALS-MUSICVaja arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-ARRIVALS-MUSICKelsea Ballerini arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-ARRIVALS-MUSICKelsea Ballerini arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Halsey attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Rapper Rick Ross attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Producer Steve Berkowitz, musician Robert Glasper, and actor/director Don Cheadle attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: DJ Skrillex attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Halsey attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Demi Lovato attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Charli XCX attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Maren Morris attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Carrie Underwood attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Designer Betsey Johnson and musician John Cale attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden and Julia Carey attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALSKat Graham arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: TV personality Heidi Klum attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Lars Ulrich of Metallica (R) and Jessica Miller attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician George Clinton attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singer Nick Jonas attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALSParis Jackson arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALSCamila Cabello arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsUS-GRAMMY-SHOW-MUSIC-PRETELECAST-ARRIVALSAdele arrives for the 59th Grammy Awards pre-telecast on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Red Carpet Fashion at the 59th GRAMMYsThe 59th GRAMMY Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Singers Leon Bridges and Brittni Jessie attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
