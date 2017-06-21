Marc-André Fleury Through the Years Philadelphia Flyers v Pittsburgh Penguins - Game Five PITTSBURGH - MAY 18: Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins smiles as he celebrates with teammates after shutting out the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0 to win game five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Mellon Arena on May 18, 2008 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Penguins won the series 4-1 to advance to the Stanley Cup Finals. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)