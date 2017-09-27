Ed Sheeran Recalls Getting Sharked in Game of Pool

Ed Sheeran Recalls Getting Sharked in Game of PoolEd Sheeran recalls getting sharked in a game of pool in Pittsburgh and answers questions from fans backstage before a concert.

James Blunt is Eating a Lot of WingsJames Blunt is eating a lot of wings while on tour for a book he's writing on the best chicken wings in the world titled, "Wings of the World."

James Blunt's Song 'Okay' Was Never Meant to be HeardJames Blunt recorded the song "Okay," but hated it so much, he didn't want it on his album and he wanted to never hear it again.

Drink from the Stanley CupIf one of the Pittsburgh Penguins​ could bring the cup to you, who would it be and what would you drink from it?

What's Your New Year's Resolution for 2017?100.7 Star staff tell us their resolutions for the coming year.

What Do You Want For Christmas?100.7 Star staff tells us what they want Santa to leave under the tree.