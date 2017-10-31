Upload your favorite 80s picture for a chance to win front row tickets to the CLO Show Xanadu on Thursday November 16th, 2017 at the Cabaret at Theater Square.

About Xanadu

RELIVE THE ‘80s WITH “A RETRO FEEL-GOOD NIGHT OF NOSTALGIA!

From the golden age of romantic comedies, legwarmers and Pac-Man…XANADU is a classic tale of boy meets girl – except that girl is actually Greek muse “Kira” sent from the heavens to Venice Beach, California to help struggling artist, Sonny, achieve his greatest dream – to open the first ROLLER DISCO! When Kira falls into forbidden love with this mortal, her jealous sisters take advantage of the situation, and chaos [and hilarity] abound. This hysterical ‘80s musical adventure “rolls” along to a legendary hit score featuring “Magic,” “All Over The World,” “Suddenly,” “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Xanadu,” to name a few.