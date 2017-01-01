Win The Ultimate Prom Package

If going to prom was just a distant dream, wait no longer! Your dreams can come true with a night full of glitz, glamour and a gorgeous gown.
The ULTIMATE Prom Package includes a pair of tickets to prom AND…
DressHaute
-Prom Dress
-Shoes
-Jewerly
-Tuxedo
Caruso Hair & Esthetics
-Updo
-Make up application
-Classic manicure
-Full pedicure
-A men’s hair cut
The Sun Club in Bridgeville
-Gift certificate
Petal Pushers in Castle Shannon
-Wrist Corsage/Boutonniere
Sergey Image Artist Photography
-Professional prom photos
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
-Dinner for two at Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Ultimate Prom Package Sponsors