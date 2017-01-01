Win The Ultimate Prom Package

If going to prom was just a distant dream, wait no longer! Your dreams can come true with a night full of glitz, glamour and a gorgeous gown.

The ULTIMATE Prom Package includes a pair of tickets to prom AND…

DressHaute

-Prom Dress

-Shoes

-Jewerly

-Tuxedo

Caruso Hair & Esthetics

-Updo

-Make up application

-Classic manicure

-Full pedicure

-A men’s hair cut

The Sun Club in Bridgeville

-Gift certificate

Petal Pushers in Castle Shannon

-Wrist Corsage/Boutonniere

Sergey Image Artist Photography

-Professional prom photos

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

-Dinner for two at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ultimate Prom Package Sponsors